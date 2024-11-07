Titan faces pressure in solitaire

Titan has been reeling under competitive pressure from existing companies as well as the entry of new ones like Aditya Birla Group in the jewellery business. Against this backdrop, Titan’s shares have fallen around 13% so far in 2024, lagging the 13% gain in the Nifty50 index. Despite the underperformance, it is not as if valuations offer comfort. The stock trades at almost 58 times, estimated earnings for FY26, based on Bloomberg data.