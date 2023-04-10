Titan saw strong demand in March quarter; rough waters ahead2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 11:23 PM IST
Excluding bullion and business-to-business (B2B) sales, revenue growth in the jewellery segment stood at 23% year-on-year (y-o-y). Jewellery makes up the largest share of Titan’s revenue.
Titan Co. Ltd continued the trend of double-digit growth across its businesses in the March quarter (Q4FY23). Excluding bullion and business-to-business (B2B) sales, revenue growth in the jewellery segment stood at 23% year-on-year (y-o-y). Jewellery makes up the largest share of Titan’s revenue.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×