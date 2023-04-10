Titan saw strong demand in March quarter; rough waters ahead

On a three-year compound annual growth rate basis, the jewellery segment’s Q4 revenue rose 26%. The performance was led by growth in new and existing customer base, and higher ticket sizes. Also, last quarter saw a rebound in wedding sales. At the end of Q4, the count of jewellery stores stood at 541 led by addition of stores in Tanishq, Mia by Tanishq and Zoya during the quarter. Titan’s other segments--watches and wearables, and eyecare also saw healthy revenue growth and store additions. Overall, Titan’s standalone revenue rose by 25% y-o-y in Q4.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}