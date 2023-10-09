Titan keeps jewellery growth shining in Q2
A further weakening of the macro-economic environment, or stubborn inflation, could hurt demand for gold jewellery.
Titan Co. Ltd’s shares are hovering around their 52-week highs. The jewellery segment has been comparatively resilient, aiding the sentiment for the stock. The company’s latest pre-quarterly numbers show that it has managed to beat the general sluggishness in discretionary demand to a good extent.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started