Titan accelerates on CaratLane3 min read 21 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST
Titan signed a share purchase agreement with CaratLane’s founder and family to acquire their 27.18% stake for ₹4,621 crore.
Titan Co Ltd’s shares closed almost 1% up on Monday. Investors seem to be broadly viewing the purchase of additional stake in CaratLane Trading Pvt. Ltd as positive. Titan signed a share purchase agreement with CaratLane’s founder and family to acquire their 27.18% stake for ₹4,621 crore. The transaction pegs CaratLane’s valuation at about ₹17,000 crore.
