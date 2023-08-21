Titan accelerates on CaratLane

Titan Co Ltd’s shares closed almost 1% up on Monday. Investors seem to be broadly viewing the purchase of additional stake in CaratLane Trading Pvt. Ltd as positive. Titan signed a share purchase agreement with CaratLane’s founder and family to acquire their 27.18% stake for ₹4,621 crore. The transaction pegs CaratLane’s valuation at about ₹17,000 crore. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For Titan, increasing the stake in CaratLane is a step in the right direction. As analysts from Nuvama Research point out, “This is a positive for Titan given the scale-up potential for CaratLane—the higher the share that Titan owns, the better for its shareholders."

After acquisition, Titan would hold 98.28% stake in CaratLane on a fully diluted basis. The transaction is expected to be financed through a mix of cash balances, internal accruals and debt. As on 31 March, Titan’s consolidated cash and cash equivalents; and other bank balances stood at ₹1,343 crore. Titan is expected to partly fund the stake purchase with borrowings. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For now, CaratLane is not big enough to make a significant impact on Titan. For perspective, CaratLane’s revenue in FY23 was ₹2,155 crore versus nearly ₹31,900 crore of Titan’s standalone jewellery revenue excluding bullion sales.

But CaratLane’s faster growth prospects is one of the chief attractions for Titan. According to Kotak Institutional Equities, Titan’s experience scaling Tanishq augurs well for CaratLane. “Select areas of opportunity are: (1) potential consolidation of Mia and CaratLane given significant overlap (we note that Mia revenues are about one-fourth that of CaratLane in size), (2) introduction of CaratLane in Tanishq stores and (3) overseas expansion," said the Kotak report dated 21 August.

But all is not hunky dory. Some reckon the valuation is expensive. “Titan has acquired the remaining stake in CaratLane at a valuation of 4.2 times its estimated revenues for FY25. Typically, a valuation of 3-4 times sales is pricey, though it is not unheard of in the consumer space," said Jay Gandhi, analyst at HDFC Securities. Given that CaratLane is growing at a relatively faster pace than Titan’s core business, the latter may be able to justify the premium paid in the long term, added Gandhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

As such, the benefits from the stake acquisition are expected to reflect in the long term. In fact, it is expected to be earnings dilutive over the coming few years. “We expect 2-4% earnings per share dilution in FY2024-26E but aren’t worried given the long-term potential of CaratLane," said Kotak’s analysts.

To be sure, Titan’s investors are sitting on decent returns. So far in 2023, the shares have risen by nearly 19%. The steep valuation of Titan’s shares has been a sore point for sometime now. The stock trades at 58.6 times estimated earnings for FY25, show Bloomberg data. “In the near term, investors would primarily be focused on Titan’s standalone business and whether margin recovers back to the guided 12-13% levels," says Gandhi.

Recall that Titan had disappointed on the margin front in the June quarter (Q1FY24). Last quarter, higher gold rates had made business conditions tough. The company had to dial up its gold exchange programme to offset the uncertainty in consumer demand. Accordingly, Titan’s profit margins took a hit coming in as a negative surprise to investors and driving cuts in analysts’ earnings estimates. Titan’s jewellery Ebit margin (excluding bullion sales) fell to 11% in Q1, lower than 13.5% in Q1FY23 which had a one-time diamond price inventory gain. Ebit is earnings before interest and tax. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Hereon, as focus turns to margin, competition and elevated gold prices pose a threat to recovery. This may cap further meaningful gains in the stock.