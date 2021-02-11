Titan Co.’s January growth fails to add glitter to stock’s expensive valuations

MUMBAI: Sales growth is back at Titan Co. Ltd , which announced December quarter results after market hours on Wednesday. The jewellery retailer’s standalone operating revenues, excluding sale of bullion, rose 12% year-on-year. Note that revenues have increased after three consecutive quarters of decline.

Titan derives a lion’s share of its revenues from the jewellery business, which had understandably suffered a setback due to covid-19 restrictions in previous quarters. What’s more, the company told analysts, in its post earnings conference call, that jewellery revenues for January increased 28% year-on-year. That’s nothing to sneeze at. Plus, the base for the current quarter is favourable considering that jewellery revenues had declined 5.8% in last year’s March quarter.

Also Read | Inside the Mindtree makeover strategy

But investors didn’t budge. Titan’s shares fell around 3% on Thursday on the National Stock Exchange.

One reason for the drop is that valuations of the Titan stock were already pricey, said analysts.

“Strong stock price rally since Sep-Q’s result likely captures the pick-up in sales momentum already though margin progression is one area that could need some monitoring, in our view," said analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd in a report on 10 February.

As such, while jewellery margin for the December quarter has improved sequentially, it is underwhelming compared to last year. Adjusted for bullion sales, jewellery earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin declined 100 basis points year-on-year to 12%. One basis point is a hundredth of a percentage point. Jewellery margin was hit on account of poor mix - lower studded share plus higher coin sales. Reduction in fixed expenses helped to an extent though.

“We reckon there are also possibly higher costs involved from a sales promotions perspective to acquire growth," point out JM Financial analysts.

Meanwhile, the much smaller watch business fared well on the recovery front and posted a profit at the Ebit level after two consecutive quarters of loss. Revenues fell 12% year-on-year last quarter. This compares quite well with a drop of 44% and 90% in September and June quarter, respectively. Separately, recovery in the eyewear revenues was better.

Overall, Titan’s pre-tax and exceptional items profit rose 20% year-on-year.

But Titan’s shares are pricey and that means scope for meaningful upsides could well be limited from a near-to-medium term perspective. Currently, the Titan stock trades at almost 68 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

"While Titan is a strong growth story, rich valuation keeps us on the sideline," said analysts from Jefferies India Pvt. Ltd in a report on 11 February.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via