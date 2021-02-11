Titan Co.’s January growth fails to add glitter to stock’s expensive valuations

Titan derives a lion’s share of its revenues from the jewellery business, which had understandably suffered a setback due to covid-19 restrictions in previous quarters. What’s more, the company told analysts, in its post earnings conference call, that jewellery revenues for January increased 28% year-on-year. That’s nothing to sneeze at. Plus, the base for the current quarter is favourable considering that jewellery revenues had declined 5.8% in last year’s March quarter.

