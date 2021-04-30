Titan Co.’s pricey stock stares at dull near-term future; Q4 margins disappoint

It’s worth noting that Titan’s March quarter results have disappointed on the margin front. Standalone reported earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin of the jewellery business have declined by 330 basis points year-on-year to 10.9% last quarter. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. Ebit margin is down 50 basis points compared with the December quarter. For Titan, jewellery business is its mainstay, contributing the lion’s share of revenues and profits. In the March quarter, Jewellery Ebit margin was impacted by the lower share of studded jewellery mix, loss from customs duty cut on gold, lower margin on B2B sale and higher coin sales.

