Titan Co’s Q1 glitters and so do the stock’s valuations, limiting upsides

Excluding bullion sales, Titan’s mainstay, jewellery revenues rose by 109% year-on-year, helped by zero sales in the month of April last year. Commenting on the Jewellery business profitability, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said, “We found it quite surprising for a business that has been clocking around 12% steady-state margin to still be able to earn 8.4% when topline is around 60% below more ‘normal’ levels." The broker further added, “Whilst this helped the June quarter, what it also likely implies is that the sheer lack of operating leverage could also prevent margin from moving significantly upwards during the revenue build-back phase."

