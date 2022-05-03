Titan sparkles less in March quarter on dull jewellery sales

The company’s standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Ebitda) declined by 1.6% year-on-year to ₹782 crore. Staff costs, advertising costs, and other expenses rose sharply by 31%, 97% and 27%, respectively. There are one-off items, too. The company announced an ex-gratia payment of ₹72 crore during the quarter to reward its employees and this is included in employee costs. Overall, Titan’s Ebitda margins contracted by 39 basis points (bps) year-on-year (y-o-y) and 396 bps, sequentially. One basis point is 0.01%. The Ebitda performance is below analysts’ expectations.