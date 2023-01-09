Titan had a decent Q3 update, but its shares need far more glitter2 min read . Updated: 09 Jan 2023, 11:10 PM IST
Titan Co. Ltd’s business update for the three months ended December (Q3FY23) shows that growth has been satisfactory across segments. The jewellery business, which is the company’s largest revenue contributor, saw 11% year-on-year growth excluding bullion sales. This performance was led by new buyer growth in the festive period, higher value studded jewellery purchases and unique collections for the season.
