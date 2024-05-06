Can Titan retain its sparkle amid rising gold prices, competition?

Titan Co. Ltd ended FY24 on a low note, with March quarter (Q4FY24) results falling short of Street expectations due to high gold prices and weak consumer sentiment. Increased competition and volatile gold prices have only compounded the Tata group company's woes for the near future.
Titan Co. Ltd ended FY24 on a low note, with March quarter (Q4FY24) results falling short of Street expectations due to high gold prices and weak consumer sentiment. Increased competition and volatile gold prices have only compounded the Tata group company's woes for the near future.
A key disappointment in Q4 was the low profit margin in Titan's mainstay jewellery business, which contributed 89% to standalone revenues in FY24. In Q4, jewellery sales, excluding bullion sales, rose nearly 19% year-on-year to ₹8,998 crore. However, while the average selling price saw single-digit increase, new customer acquisitions made up just about 54% of jewellery customers.
A key disappointment in Q4 was the low profit margin in Titan's mainstay jewellery business, which contributed 89% to standalone revenues in FY24. In Q4, jewellery sales, excluding bullion sales, rose nearly 19% year-on-year to ₹8,998 crore. However, while the average selling price saw single-digit increase, new customer acquisitions made up just about 54% of jewellery customers.
Increasing promotional spending
Titan had to ramp up promotional spending and discounts to attract buyers amid sluggish demand, rising competition, and fluctuating gold prices, which weighed on its margins. Consequently, jewellery Ebit (earnings before interest and taxes) margin declined 110 basis points to 12.1%, marking the fourth consecutive quarter of year-on-year contraction in jewelry Ebit margins, according to Titan's earnings presentation.
Its management expects operational headwinds to persist for at least two more quarters.“I am not anticipating it (margins) to go up quickly. We will take our time to respond to elevated gold rates. I am hoping that from Q2 onwards we will start seeing some improvements, given that some of these efforts may take time...," Ajoy Chawla, the chief executive of the jewellery business, said during the post-earnings call.
Gold prices surged around 8% in Q4. The upward trend persisted in April, with the yellow metal breaching the ₹70,000 per 10gm mark for the first time.
According to Titan's management, both organized and unorganized players are on an expansion spree. The highly-fragmented unorganized sector accounts for around two-thirds of the Indian jewellery market.
Impact of lab-grown diamondsApart from gold, Titan also faces an emerging threat: lab-grown diamonds. The management acknowledged the rapid growth of lab-grown diamonds in the US market, but said that it is still premature to evaluate the impact on its business. Studded jewellery constitutes 33% of Titan’s jewellery vertical.
Despite the headwinds, Tanishq opened 11 new stores in India, and Mia added 16 during the quarter. While Tanishq’s store count stands at 479, including 15 overseas outlets, Mia boasts 178 stores.
For its watches and wearables business, growth was subdued at 8% year-on-year at ₹ 940 crore, primarily due toprice cuts aimed at remaining competitive. The eyecare division’s topline was flat at ₹166 crore. The firm's emerging businesses (fragrances and fashion accessories) saw 26% revenue growth to ₹97 crore, but with an Ebit loss of ₹22 crore.
Investors have been cautious. So far in 2024, Titan’s shares have fallen by about 4%, while the benchmark Nifty 50 index gained 3%. Still, valuations are steep, offering little comfort. Based on FY24 earnings per share, the stock's price-to-earnings multiple stands at 90x.
“Several factors, including global central bank purchases, inflation concerns, and geopolitical tensions, are likely to keep gold prices on an upward trend this year. This could act as a headwind for Titan, potentially leading to a near-term underperformance in its stock price," said Santosh Meena, head of research, Swastika Investmart.
Margin pressure for the near future cannot be ruled out due to high gold prices and rising competition. In view of the ongoing margin challenges, especially in H1FY25, Nuvama Institutional Equities analysts cut profit-after-tax estimates by 6% each for both FY25 and FY26. The brokerage has downgraded the stock to ‘Hold’ rating from ‘Buy’ with a revised target price of ₹3,867.
On Friday, Titan’s shares closed at ₹ 3,533.90 apiece on the NSE.