Titan shone brighter than Kalyan Jewellers, say Q4 updates2 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:44 PM IST
Investors should watch out for the impact of the sharp increase in gold prices in 2023 on demand for jewellery
Gold prices have risen considerably so far in 2023, but demand remained resilient in the March quarter (Q4FY23) for jewellery retailers Titan Co. Ltd and Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, with the former doing relatively better. Of course, the quarter also benefitted from a low base, considering that Q4FY22 was partly impacted by the Omicron wave.
