MUMBAI: In these uncertain times, Titan Co. Ltd’s recovery during the month of June is reassuring. After a complete loss of business in April due to the covid-19 lockdown, and an 80% drop in retail jewellery sales in May, the company said the year-on-year drop in jewellery revenue in June was around 30%. “The recovery in June is better than expected," said an analyst at a domestic brokerage requesting anonymity.

Jewellery is Titan’s mainstay and accounted for 83% of its revenues in financial year 2019-20.

Based on the numbers provided by the company in its quarterly update, retail jewellery revenues for the June quarter are set to witness a sharp decline of roughly 70% year-on-year. However, the segment also sold gold in the bullion market worth Rs610 crore at market rates, in order to get rid of excess inventory. This should soften the blow on the overall revenue growth rate to some extent, said analysts. Still, analysts at CLSA estimate a 62% drop in overall Q1 revenues.

As far as the recovery in June goes, Titan said this was owing to a higher share of wedding jewellery sales (despite the deferment of many weddings), better sales from the golden harvest scheme and demand for gold coins.

On the flip side, other businesses are still under stress. Titan’s second highest revenue contributor is watches. The segment’s May and June revenues fell about 95% and slightly under 80% year-on-year. Eyewear business revenues in May and June fell 85% and 65% compared to the same months last year. These businesses are likely to see a sharp drop in revenues for the June quarter. Moreover, recovery hereon is envisaged to be relatively slower than the jewellery business.

As on June-end, Titan has re-opened around 83% of its stores across all businesses.

Even as Titan shares have appreciated smartly from lows in 2020 on NSE, the stock is still nearly 24% lower than its highs seen in February. Nonetheless, valuations are pricey. Based on Bloomberg data, the stock trades at about 48 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022.

The valuations suggest a decent recovery is on the cards. Commenting on the June quarter update, a report by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd on 7 July said, “Although recovery in the jewellery division is encouraging, we are cautious on the near-term demand outlook in light of the ongoing covid-19 crisis." The broking firm added, “Furthermore, the likely lower share of high-value studded jewellery would weigh on profitability in FY21."

Some hope that the second half of this financial year could bring meaningful revival in demand backed by the festive and wedding season. How that pans would be crucial for investor sentiment.





