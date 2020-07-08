Titan’s recovery in June is comforting, but stock’s valuations already glitter

On the flip side, other businesses are still under stress. Titan’s second highest revenue contributor is watches. The segment’s May and June revenues fell about 95% and slightly under 80% year-on-year. Eyewear business revenues in May and June fell 85% and 65% compared to the same months last year. These businesses are likely to see a sharp drop in revenues for the June quarter. Moreover, recovery hereon is envisaged to be relatively slower than the jewellery business.