Titan strikes gold on growth in Q3, but can the margin sustain?
In a higher-gold-price environment, getting a grip on profit margins is not easy.
Titan Co. Ltd’s latest numbers reflect the shimmer that the steep rise in gold prices brings in. Its domestic jewellery (Tanishq, Mia, and Zoya) revenue, excluding bullion sales, increased a whopping 40% year-on-year to ₹ 19,921 crore for the three months ended December (Q3FY26)—a multi-quarter high growth. The average gold price for the quarter is up about 65% from a year ago.