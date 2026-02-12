Titan strikes gold on growth in Q3, but can the margin sustain?

Tough market

In a higher-gold-price environment, getting a grip on profit margins is not easy. So, the management believes absolute Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) growth is becoming more important than margin. Titan fared well on profitability in Q3. Domestic jewellery Ebit increased as much as 59% on-year to ₹2,166 crore, with margin rising 129 basis points (bps) to 10.9%. Adjusting for the ₹253 crore impact of gold customs duty reduction in Q3FY25, normalized Ebit is up 34%, according to the company, with margin contracting about 50bps. A basis point is one hundredth of one percentage point.