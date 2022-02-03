Titan Q3 strong, but stock still expensive

The company has done well on this front. Standalone earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (Ebitda) margin in Q3 came in at 14.7%, up 290 basis points (bps) year-on-year, exceeding many analysts’ estimates. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point. For instance, Emkay Global Financial Services Ltd was expecting Titan’s Q3 Ebitda margin at 13.2%. Overall, Titan’s Q3 Ebitda has increased by 63% from the year-ago quarter to nearly ₹1,400 crore. This is at a time when total operating revenues, including bullion sales, increased by 30.6% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹9,515 crore.