Titan’s Q2FY21 recovery momentum needs to continue for valuations to sustain

Titan Co. Ltd ’s improvement in revenue performance on a sequential basis is encouraging. For the September quarter, jewellery segment revenues declined by 2.3% year-on-year. This excludes sale of bullion worth ₹391 crore. For perspective: jewellery revenues adjusting for bullion sale had fallen as much as 71% during the June quarter.

True, a favourable base did help September quarter performance. Even so, the recovery in the studded segment is slower. “The recovery in studded segment is lower compared to plain segment, leading to studded ratio at only 26% compared to 38% in previous year and with coin sale share was at 14% in Q2FY21 compared to 3% in Q2FY20, impacting the gross margin negatively," said Titan in its earnings’ presentation. Studded ratio refers to the ratio of studded gold jewellery to overall jewellery. The company also made a provision of Rs34 crore towards receivables from one of the brokers, which impacted the segment’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin. According to Titan, jewellery Ebit margin in the September quarter dropped to 8.3% from 10.9% in the same period last year.

Jewellery remains Titan’s mainstay contributing 83% of FY20 revenue while watches accounted for 13%. Watch performance saw rebound as well with revenue decline contained to 44% in the September quarter from as high as 90% in the June quarter. Recovery in the month of September was higher at about 70% on a year-on-year basis. However, the segment posted a small loss of Rs4 crore at the Ebit level.

Overall, Titan reported operating revenues and net profit declined by 11% and 38% to Rs3892 crore and Rs199 crore, respectively.

Going ahead, while the recovery in Titan’s jewellery business is satisfying, it’s crucial that the momentum further improves in the festival season. “We need to see how consumer responds to high gold prices in the festival season," said Abneesh Roy, executive vice-president, research, Edelweiss Securities Ltd.

Shares of Titan are still about 8% away from its pre-covid highs seen in February. Valuations though aren’t cheap. The Titan stock currently trades at 57 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data.

