Titan’s Q2FY21 recovery momentum needs to continue for valuations to sustain

True, a favourable base did help September quarter performance. Even so, the recovery in the studded segment is slower. “The recovery in studded segment is lower compared to plain segment, leading to studded ratio at only 26% compared to 38% in previous year and with coin sale share was at 14% in Q2FY21 compared to 3% in Q2FY20, impacting the gross margin negatively," said Titan in its earnings’ presentation. Studded ratio refers to the ratio of studded gold jewellery to overall jewellery. The company also made a provision of Rs34 crore towards receivables from one of the brokers, which impacted the segment’s earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margin. According to Titan, jewellery Ebit margin in the September quarter dropped to 8.3% from 10.9% in the same period last year.