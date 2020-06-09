MUMBAI: Titan Co. Ltd’s March quarter profits show the firm has been able to cope with the covid-19 led demand disruptions relatively better. This is primarily because the company was able to curtail its costs significantly in anticipation of the disruption. The upshot: earnings before tax and exceptional item last quarter saw an 11% growth compared to last year’s same quarter.

Standalone net profit of about ₹357 crore is far ahead of ₹285 crore that a poll of Bloomberg analysts had estimated. Investors won’t complain especially when operating revenues have seen a decline of 5.2% to ₹4429 crore. This was mainly on account of sales lost in the month of March. Titan’s stores were closed from 22 March till the first week of May owing to the covid-19 lockdown. In fact, some states had closed shopping malls in early March due to restrictions. This meant stores in those malls were shut even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.

The company’s jewellery revenues declined by 5.8% year-on-year. The business contributed as much as 84% of total revenues last quarter. According to Titan, revenue growth in January and February was about 16.5%. “The diamond studded activation in the quarter did well and wedding jewellery sales continued to be good till the disruption," adds the company.

It is encouraging that the watch business performed well, registering a 5% revenue growth. Although given that the segment accounted for 12.5% of Titan’s overall revenues, it doesn’t move the needle substantially.

Nonetheless, efficient cost management helped compensate for subdued revenue performance. Titan’s total operating expenses declined by 9.3% with advertising costs dropping by one-third and other expenses by almost 10%.

Therefore, earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) margin expanded considerably by 390 basis points to 13.6%. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Post results, Titan shares were flattish in early deals on Tuesday on NSE. Note that the stock has appreciated by 40% from its 52-week low seen on 24 March. Titan’s shares, currently, trade at 44 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. Investors will stay tuned to management commentary during the earnings call. The extent of demand revival would determine the fortunes of the stock, going ahead.

