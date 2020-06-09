Titan’s Q4 profits beat estimates. Here’s why

Standalone net profit of about ₹357 crore is far ahead of ₹285 crore that a poll of Bloomberg analysts had estimated. Investors won’t complain especially when operating revenues have seen a decline of 5.2% to ₹4429 crore. This was mainly on account of sales lost in the month of March. Titan’s stores were closed from 22 March till the first week of May owing to the covid-19 lockdown. In fact, some states had closed shopping malls in early March due to restrictions. This meant stores in those malls were shut even before the nationwide lockdown was imposed.