hares of Titan Co. Ltd soared 11% on Thursday after the company shared an update of its March quarter performance with investors. The stock has now risen 41% from the 52-week low it had hit in end-March.

At first glance, there isn’t much to be excited about in the quarterly update. Titan said serious disruptions in operations in the past month have severely impacted revenue growth for the March quarter and consequently, FY20.

The company added that revenue from its jewellery business, which account for a lion’s share of total revenues, declined by 5% year-on-year last quarter. This reflects the loss of sales in March due to the lockdown imposed to curtail the spread of covid-19.

Revenue of the division had grown 11% in the December quarter, and Titan also disclosed that combined revenue growth in January and February stood at 16.5%. As such, the drop in revenue in March is substantial. Analysts estimate jewellery revenues to have declined by about 50% in March.

Losing sheen

But some optimistic investors still found comfort from the numbers. Some are encouraged with the healthy revenue growth in January and February. “It shows underlying demand is robust," said an analyst at a brokerage firm, requesting anonymity.

The watches segment did well, clocking 1% revenue growth, despite the loss of sales due to the lockdown.

But given that the lockdown is till 15 April, with the possibility of a further extension, the June quarter is also likely to be severely impacted too.

And even after the lockdown is lifted, demand is likely to be under pressure in the near future, as footfalls could be lower in the initial phases. Plus, if income levels drop substantially, demand for consumer discretionary products would take a knock.

In this backdrop, analysts expect the first half of FY21 to be softer, followed by a recovery in the second half..

“While we see a significant impact in the half year ending September, including the deferral of weddings, we see some of this demand coming back in the second half of financial year 2021 (H2FY21) as weddings will likely get bunched up in H2FY21," said analysts at Macquarie Capital Securities (India) Pvt. Ltd in a report on 9 April. “For FY21 full year, we are building in flattish sales for Titan."

After the recent recovery in the Titan stock, it trades at about 48 times estimated earnings for FY21, according to Bloomberg. Those are pretty lofty valuations for a sector that depends on discretionary consumer spending.

“In the absence of better investment opportunities in the sector, Titan would continue to command high valuations," point out analysts at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd.