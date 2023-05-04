Consumers tend to postpone jewellery purchases in the face of high gold prices, and prices of the precious metal have risen significantly so far in 2023.

Not surprising then, Titan Co experienced weakened demand in March and the first half of April. But demand rebounded in the latter half of April, boosted by the Akshaya Tritiya festival, said the company's management in its March quarter (Q4FY23) earnings call. Titan expects this momentum to continue into the June quarter, supported by a higher number of wedding dates.

Analysts from JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, in a report on 3 May, said, “Gold price volatility does have its impact on buying behaviour but consumer-spending continues to be reasonably strong when there are occasions to do so, and a promising wedding calendar for May-Jun is likely a good indicator for the months ahead."

Titan fared well in Q4, though its performance was not particularly exciting. On a standalone basis, the Ebit margin of the company’s largest revenue and profit contributor -- the jewellery business -- stood at 13.2% excluding bullion sales. The measure was slightly higher than 13% seen in Q3. Ebit is short for earnings before interest and tax.

Some analysts reckon that the jewellery margin missed expectations. In Q4, reported jewellery Ebit margin was at nearly 11.6% compared with 12.6% in Q3 and 11.8% in Q4FY22. Overall, the share of studded jewellery in product mix rose 100 basis points year-on-year to 33% in Q4FY23, however, it was still below pre-covid levels. One basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point.

Titan’s standalone reported net profit saw almost 50% year-on-year increase to ₹734 crore. “Profits were about 6% below our forecasts with the shortfall driven by lower-than-expected margins in the watches & eyewear segments. Disappointingly, watches segment seems to be devoid of any operating leverage benefit," said analysts from JM Financial. Further, certain one-time charges impacted Titan’s eyewear segment margin.

Despite these challenges, Titan maintains that its long-term growth plans are on track. The company previously set a target of increasing its FY22 jewellery revenues by 2.5 times by FY27. However, this may not be an easy path, with elevated competitive intensity and the risk of urban discretionary consumption slowing down. Investors will need to monitor if demand momentum sustains.

For the time being, JM Financial believes Titan’s continued confidence on its businesses’ growth path going forward is likely to assuage concerns on urban discretionary consumption slowdown.

So far, the company’s execution has been impressive, supporting the stock’s pricey valuations. “Titan’s execution has been on point and it has benefited from a sharp gold price rise and the channelling of elevated household savings over FY19-23," said analysts from HDFC Securities Ltd. They also added, “This benefit is unlikely to repeat and most of the heavy lifting from here on has to be volume-led, which could restrain supernormal growth rates in a slowing economy."

Investors seem to be factoring in the positive outlook, with Titan's shares trading at around 51 times estimated earnings for FY25, according to Bloomberg data, indicating a high valuation.

