Titan sails through Q4, but consumption slowdown remains a risk3 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 03:26 PM IST
Despite challenges, Titan maintains that its long-term growth plans are on track.
Consumers tend to postpone jewellery purchases in the face of high gold prices, and prices of the precious metal have risen significantly so far in 2023.
GENIE RECOMMENDS
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×