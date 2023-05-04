Titan sails through Q4, but consumption slowdown remains a risk

So far, the company’s execution has been impressive, supporting the stock’s pricey valuations. “Titan’s execution has been on point and it has benefited from a sharp gold price rise and the channelling of elevated household savings over FY19-23," said analysts from HDFC Securities Ltd. They also added, “This benefit is unlikely to repeat and most of the heavy lifting from here on has to be volume-led, which could restrain supernormal growth rates in a slowing economy."