Titan Company Ltd’s stock fell to an intraday low of ₹4,524 on Friday, below the level at which it traded on 5 November, when its September-quarter (Q2FY27) results were announced after market hours. The stock had rallied to a high of ₹5,056.60 on 11 November as investors responded positively to the results. Those gains have since evaporated. Is the sharp correction in gold prices, down 13% over the past 10 days to ₹1.24 lakh per 10g (based on the MCX spot rate for 24-carat gold), driving the weakness in Titan’s share price?
Titan’s stock is losing its shine. Is falling gold to blame?
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Manish Joshi is a chartered accountant (passed in first attempt) with experience of capital markets spanning equities, derivatives, investment banking and private equity in various roles ranging from analyst to fund manager/trader. Previously, he worked with BNP Paribas, Karvy Stock Broking and The Financial Express. This rich experience has further helped him improve analytical skills and understanding of various businesses. At Mint, he writes on topics across sectors.<br><br>Over the last two years of his association with Mint, he has focused on sharing his knowledge accumulated over the years with the readers. Having deep knowledge of accounting standards by virtue of the highest qualification in accounting, he can evaluate corporate balance sheets better. He tries to give a differentiated perspective on valuation of stocks and corporate developments backed by sound logic.<br><br>His goal is to provide a unique value proposition to readers by blending fundamental views on a stock with shifting market dynamics, which is possible because he is an active trader himself. His columns are useful for investors and students who are pursuing management courses by demystifying complex concepts and analytical jargon. His mantra is to give maximum value for the money and time spent by the reader.
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