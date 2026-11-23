Titan Company Ltd’s stock fell to an intraday low of ₹4,524 on Friday, below the level at which it traded on 5 November, when its September-quarter (Q2FY27) results were announced after market hours. The stock had rallied to a high of ₹5,056.60 on 11 November as investors responded positively to the results. Those gains have since evaporated. Is the sharp correction in gold prices, down 13% over the past 10 days to ₹1.24 lakh per 10g (based on the MCX spot rate for 24-carat gold), driving the weakness in Titan’s share price?
Titan Company Ltd’s stock fell to an intraday low of ₹4,524 on Friday, below the level at which it traded on 5 November, when its September-quarter (Q2FY27) results were announced after market hours. The stock had rallied to a high of ₹5,056.60 on 11 November as investors responded positively to the results. Those gains have since evaporated. Is the sharp correction in gold prices, down 13% over the past 10 days to ₹1.24 lakh per 10g (based on the MCX spot rate for 24-carat gold), driving the weakness in Titan’s share price?
Interestingly, Titan’s profits do not show a direct correlation with gold prices, even as there is some impact on sales value.
Titan’s management has guided for a jewellery Ebit margin of 11-11.5% on an annual basis, excluding bullion, over the medium term, even with quarterly mark-to-market (MTM) gains or losses of 40-60 basis points amid gold-price volatility. Excluding bullion, Titan’s jewellery business contributed 82% of its standalone Ebit in FY26.
Margin resilience
The Ebit margin remained in the range of 10.8-12.3% over FY24-FY26, even as the 24-carat MCX spot gold price rose from ₹60,615 to ₹1,50,512 per 10g during this period. This stability is largely attributable to Titan’s historical practice of hedging gold-price fluctuations, which helps keep inventory gains and losses in check.
Titan’s standalone jewellery revenue, excluding bullion sales, grew 21% and 31% year-on-year in FY25 and FY26, respectively. Over the same years, the 24-carat MCX spot gold price rose 68% and 48%, respectively. The slower growth in jewellery sales relative to gold prices may appear puzzling, but could be explained by lower volumes or a shift in the sales mix towards lower-carat jewellery.
However, absolute Ebit growth offers a better measure of the impact of gold prices on earnings than revenue growth. Titan’s Ebit grew 12% year-on-year in FY25 and 25% in FY26, well below the increase in gold prices. Clearly, the surge in bullion prices did not translate into a corresponding rise in profits.
To be sure, lower gold prices could support jewellery volumes by making purchases more affordable and attracting buyers once prices stabilise. Titan’s buyer growth was flat year-on-year in Q2FY27, while higher ticket sizes played a larger role in driving overall revenue growth. A key management priority is to revive buyer growth, and lower gold prices could help it achieve that objective.
Market opportunity
The scope for growth remains significant. According to CareEdge Research and IMARC Group, India’s gold jewellery retail market grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9% between 2020 and 2025 to ₹5.7 trillion. The research firms expect the market to grow faster, at a CAGR of 10.8% between 2025 and 2030, reaching nearly ₹9.5 trillion by 2030. Cultural significance and investment-driven purchases are expected to support this expansion.
Titan’s competitive positioning, including its high share of studded jewellery and youth-centric focus, has helped it maintain an edge over other brands. PL Capital forecasts an earnings-per-share (EPS) CAGR of nearly 20% for Titan over FY27-29.
Based on the brokerage’s FY29 estimates, Titan’s shares currently trade at 49 times earnings. While this valuation appears steep, it is broadly in line with the retail sector’s average price-to-earnings multiple of 50 times. This suggests that Titan’s premium valuation is not out of step with the broader retail sector.