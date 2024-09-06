Chart beat: What higher gold prices mean for Titan
Summary
- A higher gold price leads to higher realisation for Titan’s flagship brand Tanishq, owing to the benefit of linking making charges to the gold price, ICICI Securities said.
Gold prices are shining. As on 5 September, the price of the yellow metal has increased by 13% to ₹71,319 per 10 grams on the MCX so far in 2024. The implications of rising gold prices on Titan Co Ltd are worth evaluating as the jewellery business is the company’s mainstay, contributing 88% of FY24 revenues.