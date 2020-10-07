Titan shares glitter on better recovery rates in September quarter

MUMBAI: Shares of Titan Co. Ltd jumped close to 5% in early deals on Wednesday after the company's September quarter update.

Titan said its jewellery division saw a recovery rate of around 98% (excluding the sale of raw gold) in the September quarter compared to the revenue in the year-ago period. The company added that walk-ins have been improving, with conversion rates and average ticket size higher compared to the same period of last year. Although, it’s worth noting here that the September 2019 quarter represents a comparatively low base wherein jewellery revenues had declined 1.5% year-on-year.

In the September 2020 quarter, studded activation saw a decent response but the studded ratio is yet to recover to last year’s levels. In a report on 23 September, analysts from ICICI Securities Ltd had said, “We do see risk to near-term performance from significant deterioration in studded share (management commentary that revenue mix is at 23-25% rather than the usual about 30%)."

Titan’s jewellery business is its mainstay and contributed as much as 83% to its revenues in the fiscal 2020. The second largest revenue contributor is the watch business accounting for 13%.

Titan’s watch segment saw a recovery rate of around 55% in the September quarter vis-à-vis last year’s same quarter. Last month's performance was better with a recovery rate of about 70%. “The conversion rate and ticket size (led by high-value customers) has been tracking higher compared to pre-covid levels," said the company.

Notwithstanding the gains on Wednesday, the Titan stock is about 6% away from its pre-covid highs seen in February. This is pretty resilient. Even so, valuations are not cheap. Titan’s shares currently trade at a pricey 59 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. True, potential market share gains are a positive for the company. Even so, the stock’s valuations suggest a brighter picture has been factored into the price already.

