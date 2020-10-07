Titan shares glitter on better recovery rates in September quarter

Notwithstanding the gains on Wednesday, the Titan stock is about 6% away from its pre-covid highs seen in February. This is pretty resilient. Even so, valuations are not cheap. Titan’s shares currently trade at a pricey 59 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022, based on Bloomberg data. True, potential market share gains are a positive for the company. Even so, the stock’s valuations suggest a brighter picture has been factored into the price already.