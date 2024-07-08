Titan slips on dull Q1 update; competition clouds loom
Summary
- Elevated gold prices hurt consumer demand during the Q1FY25 quarter, and when Q1FY25 results are announced, jewellery margins will be in focus.
Investors in Titan Co Ltd are going through a rough patch. The stock has now declined nearly 15% so far in 2024, after factoring in Monday’s 4% drop following the company’s disappointing June quarter (Q1FY25) business update. Its domestic jewellery operations saw only an 8% year-on-year revenue growth, falling short of expectations and paling in comparison to the 19% growth achieved in the previous quarter (Q4FY24).