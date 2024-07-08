Titan slips on dull Q1 update; competition clouds loom

As the jewellery sector becomes more organized, it remains to be seen how well Titan is able to defend its market share amid rising competition. Last week, Kotak Institutional Equities downgraded their rating on Titan stock to ‘reduce’ from ‘add.’ “We cut FY2025-27 estimated earnings per share by 5-6% (now 10-12% below consensus) as we factor in external headwinds: (1) competitive intensity that is likely to exacerbate with the launch of Aditya Birla Group’s Novel Jewels and (2) direct/indirect impact of lab grown diamonds on Tanishq’s studded (jewellery) growth and profitability," said the Kotak report.