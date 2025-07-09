Kalyan outshines Titan in Q1—will the gap widen further?

While Titan’s Q1 of FY25 had a weak base, growth was much stronger in the remaining quarters of the year at about 25%, which means growth outlook is challenging ahead. “While there have been periods of strong rebound in the past, expectations of a recovery now need to be weighed against a strong base, which had a big customs duty-cut related pick-up in Q2/Q3FY25," said an Emkay Global Financial Services report on 7 July.