Titan’s December quarter update takes the stock to a new 52-week high

Titan Co. Ltd released its quarterly update for the December quarter and investors are visibly thrilled. The stock touched a new 52-week high on Wednesday in early deals on NSE.

Titan’s commentary on the trends seen in the December quarter are encouraging. The company has said its jewellery business has recorded close to 15% year-on-year growth (excluding sale of raw gold worth about Rs334 crore) for the December quarter. Recall that Titan had already announced that growth in the 30-day festive period from Dussehra to Diwali was 15%.

Also Read | The race to take fashion retail online

Analysts are enthused that the festive season trends have sustained for the rest of the quarter. According to Sachin Bodade, analyst at Dolat Capital Market Pvt. Ltd, “It is encouraging that the jewellery division’s double-digit growth has persisted even after the festive season."

Titan’s jewellery business is its mainstay, contributing as much as 83% to FY20 revenue. Note that in the June quarter, jewellery revenues had declined by a whopping 71%, as the covid-19 restrictions weighed heavily on business conditions. With restrictions gradually easing, the September quarter saw a good recovery with the drop in jewellery revenues curtailed to just 2.3%. The December quarter has seen even further improvement. Analysts expect jewellery business margins to be strong for the quarter, as better revenues drive operating leverage.

Additionally, recovery in Titan’s watch business is also notable. “The division had a recovery rate of around 88% in Q3, compared to the revenue of the same quarter in last year," said Titan. Although, given the smaller contribution of the watch business in the overall scheme of things, the segment doesn’t move the needle much for the company.

Of course, Titan stock’s valuations are not cheap. Based on Bloomberg data, the shares trade at almost 75 times estimated earnings for financial year 2022. “But momentum is key these days," says an analyst requesting anonymity. Bobade says, “Overall, I don’t think Titan’s valuations are reflecting any earnings upgrades as yet. Once that happens, valuations may taper a bit and appear comparatively cheaper from where they are currently."

But even so, the Titan stock appears to be building in a lot of optimism and going ahead, any disappointments on earnings estimates may well bring a reality check.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via