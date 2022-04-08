Titan is glittering less in jewellery business

After Thursday’s decline, Titan’s shares are now 11% lower vis-à-vis the 52-week high of ₹2,768 per share seen on 21 March. Even so, the stock is as much as 85% above pre-covid highs seen in February 2020. This is despite sporadic restrictions since early 2020 to curb coronavirus infections. “Titan was able to recoup the sales it lost on account of covid disruptions over the past two years in the subsequent quarters because of strong pent-up demand," said Krishnan Sambamoorthy, analyst at Motilal Oswal Financial Services. In Q3FY22, jewellery revenues were almost 60% higher than Q3FY20 (pre-pandemic quarter). “Post pandemic, the firm has seen tailwinds in terms of market share gains. Also, with curbs on the number of people allowed at weddings during times of restrictions, consumers are said to have used some of the funds allocated for catering and other services for jewellery purchases. Of course, as normalcy resumes, some of these gains may reverse," Sambamoorthy said.

