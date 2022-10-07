Titan’s jewellery biz glitters in Q2 setting the stage for a strong FY23

To be sure, investors seem to be capturing a good portion of the optimism in the share price, which has appreciated by 15% in the past one year. Titan’s shares are now flirting with 52-week highs seen in March. They trade at nearly 63 times estimated earnings for FY24, Bloomberg data shows. “Valuations are pricey, but so is the case for some other quality consumer discretionary companies," says an analyst requesting anonymity. Even so, pricey valuations may keep meaningful upsides at bay.