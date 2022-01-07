Titan’s Q3 update shows jewellery glitters, taking shares to a new 52-week high

Needless to say, investors will have to closely follow management commentary on demand trends when the December quarter results are announced. Note that the Titan stock has appreciated as much as 65% over the past year, rendering valuations pricier. Based on Motilal Oswal’s estimates, Titan’s shares now trade at 80 times estimated earnings for financial year 2023. The stock’s stellar returns and expensive valuations may well limit significant upsides in the near future.