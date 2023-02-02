Titan’s  Q3  margin  lacks  sheen; watch out for higher gold prices

Titan expects jewellery Ebit margin to be in the range of 12-13%. This is not too exciting. The base for the ongoing March quarter (Q4FY23) is favourable, which should support growth numbers. Last year’s March quarter was hurt by the impact of the Omicron covid wave, gold price volatility and a fragile geo-political situation. It helps now that Titan’s commentary on demand for January is encouraging. Despite higher gold prices, it is seeing good jewellery demand this month. In the last two months, Titan saw a greater impact of the volatility in gold prices. However, better sales this month could also be owing to the wedding season.