TTK Prestige singed by competitive heat, eyes comeback through strategic bets

Muted demand, heightened competition and compressing margins have dragged TTK Prestige stock down nearly 25% over the past year. Recent strategic investments are aimed at achieving double-digit revenue growth and restoring margin to the mid-teens, but the transition could be painful. Consolidated Ebitda margin hit a multi-quarter low of 6.6% in the June quarter (Q1FY26) while sales rose a mere 3.6%, primarily led by cookware.

The decline in margin could be attributed partly to costs tied to the ₹500 crore of expenses for the next three financial years that was earmarked in Q4FY25. About ₹200 crore is for research and development, marketing, innovation and brand-building, while the rest is to fund capacity expansion and automation in core categories such as aluminium and stainless steel cookware and appliances.

Management expects the benefits of these measures to reflect from Q4FY26 onwards, but some brokerages warn of a delay. “While we remain optimistic of these initiatives, the benefits will be realised only in H2FY28 in our view," said ICICI Securities.

No escape from competition

Competition is stiff at both the value and premium ends of the market, especially from regional companies, leading to pricing pressure at entry points. So, Prestige’s growth strategy rests on playing both ends of the market. The Judge brand, targeted at tier-2 and tier-3 towns, grew 43% in FY25 on the back of aggressive pricing and wider distribution.

At the same time, the flagship Prestige line is pushing premiumization through exclusive stores, and modern trade and e-commerce are also growing. Innovation is the third lever. The company launched 191 new stock-keeping units (SKUs) in FY25 and another 38 in Q1FY26, and has more in the pipeline. On the other hand, exports have slowed because of logistical and tariff hurdles, and are expected to remain sluggish in the near term.

In a recent interaction with HDFC Securities, TTK management said demand was picking up while product prices remained stable, and that festive season sales would be critical. Urban markets were holding up, but rural sales remained under pressure from microfinance stress, they added. While HDFC expects demand to pick up, aided by higher GDP growth, rationalization of income tax and GST, and a good monsoon, it expects competition to remain intense.

TTK Prestige stock trades at 39 times estimated FY27 earnings, according to Bloomberg data. This isn't cheap, considering TTK’s earnings performance has been subdued lately and any meaningful turnaround would be gradual at best.