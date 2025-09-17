TTK Prestige singed by competitive heat, eyes comeback through strategic bets
Muted demand, heightened competition and compressing margins have dragged TTK Prestige stock down nearly 25% over the past year. Recent strategic investments are aimed at achieving double-digit revenue growth and restoring margin to the mid-teens, but the transition could be painful. Consolidated Ebitda margin hit a multi-quarter low of 6.6% in the June quarter (Q1FY26) while sales rose a mere 3.6%, primarily led by cookware.