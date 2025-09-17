TTK Prestige singed by competitive heat, eyes comeback through strategic bets

At the same time, the flagship Prestige line is pushing premiumization through exclusive stores, and modern trade and e-commerce are also growing. Innovation is the third lever. The company launched 191 new stock-keeping units (SKUs) in FY25 and another 38 in Q1FY26, and has more in the pipeline. On the other hand, exports have slowed because of logistical and tariff hurdles, and are expected to remain sluggish in the near term.