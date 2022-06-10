Too early for equity investors to fret about a weak monsoon season

Normal monsoon is crucial this year. Hopes of revival in rural demand, which has been languishing lately, are largely pinned on a normal monsoon. A weak rural demand has weighed on the earnings performance of companies in sectors such as the fast moving consumer goods in the recent quarters. Companies have been struggling to meaningfully pass on the burden of increased input costs amid subdued rural demand. Within the automobile sector, the outlook on tractor sales, key for Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, also depends on how the monsoon pans out.