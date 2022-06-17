Top 10 listed realty cos see market share rise marginally in key cities in FY22

The performance of listed real estate companies in FY22 was decent backed by robust sales in the March quarter of that financial year. An analysis by Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd showed that top 10 listed developers delivered 36% and 48% volume and value growth respectively in FY22. This led to a marginal rise of 18% and 22% in market share in value and volume terms, respectively, in the top four cities. In FY21, these numbers stood at 17% and 20%.

