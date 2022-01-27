Torrent Pharma’s Q3 brings pain to stock

Additionally, regulatory issues loom. Purvi Shah, a pharma analyst at Kotak Securities PCG Desk said, “The two plants at Dahej and Indrad have not yet obtained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and this is a big dampener for the stock. Consequently, Torrent Pharma hasn’t got approvals to launch new products in the US, which in turn leads to pricing pressure for the old products as competition increases." Shah further said, “For investors, the USFDA approval of two plants and new products will be key factors to watch, for the company to steer clear of such worries."

