Torrent Pharma’s Q3 brings pain to stock

The performance of Torrent Pharma’s US business has been dismal with revenues down by 20% y-o-y
Better growth in other countries lifted total revenues, but weaker margins hit net profit
Two pharmaceutical companies declared their December quarter results (Q3FY22) on Tuesday evening and the immediate investor response to both has been sharply contrasting. On Thursday, when markets reopened after being closed for Republic Day, investors punished Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd’s Q3 performance, dragging its shares down as much as 15% on NSE. On the other hand, Cipla Ltd’s shares rose about 2% on a day when the benchmark Nifty50 index fell 1%.
BENGALURU/NEW DELHI :
Cipla’s Q3 earnings are more or less in line with analyst estimates but Torrent Pharma’s earnings have missed Street expectations by a wide margin. Ebitda (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) declined by 11.4% year-on-year (y-o-y) to ₹538 crore. Ebitda has missed Kotak Institutional Equities’ estimate by 20% due to heightened US erosion, failure-to-supply penalties, higher freight costs and under-recoveries. Note that the performance of Torrent Pharma’s US business has been discouraging with revenues from the region declining by 20% y-o-y. This was influenced by steep price erosion in the base business and the absence of new launches.
Overall, the company’s Ebitda margin in Q3 dropped to 25.5%, the lowest in seven quarters, at least. The measure is as much as 540 basis points (bps) sequentially and 490bps compared with the year-ago period. One basis point is 0.01%. A combination of a 210bps y-o-y drop in gross margin (impacted by elevated price erosion in the US) and relatively sharper rate of increase in other expenses, hurt operating margin.
It is worth noting that while the US market has lagged, Torrent Pharma’s domestic business did well in Q3 with revenues rising by 15% y-o-y, beating the IPM (Indian pharma market) growth by a big margin. Strong demand for top brands of Torrent Pharma in its focus therapies aided its domestic growth. RoW (rest of the world) saw better growth, which lifted total revenues by 6% to ₹2,108 crore. But weaker margins meant 16% dip in net profit to ₹249 crore.
Understandably, some analysts have cut their earnings forecasts for FY22 and FY23 after the Q3 earnings miss. Slower-than-expected business recovery in Germany is a risk to watch out for in the days to come. In Q3, revenues from Germany fell by 10% y-o-y.
Additionally, regulatory issues loom. Purvi Shah, a pharma analyst at Kotak Securities PCG Desk said, “The two plants at Dahej and Indrad have not yet obtained US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and this is a big dampener for the stock. Consequently, Torrent Pharma hasn’t got approvals to launch new products in the US, which in turn leads to pricing pressure for the old products as competition increases." Shah further said, “For investors, the USFDA approval of two plants and new products will be key factors to watch, for the company to steer clear of such worries."
It helps that Torrent Pharma hopes to get back on track with respect to margins in the coming quarters with the help of cost optimization measures. Even so, the outlook on profitability remains subdued for FY22 as a whole. As analysts from Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd said, “After two years of strong year-on-year earnings growth, Torrent Pharma may exhibit a year-on-year earnings decline in FY22."
To be sure, post the sharp price correction, the stock is nearly back to where it was one year ago. However, some analysts point out, the steep fall in Torrent Pharma’s share price post Q3 results may be overdone.
Even so, the above-mentioned factors may well limit significant upsides from a near-to-medium term perspective.
