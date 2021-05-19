Torrent Pharma's stock rises driven by growth recovery expectations

However, US sales continue to disappoint and the company is yet to resolve regulatory issues pertaining to its Dahej and Indrad manufacturing facilities. There is uncertainty regarding fresh inspection by the US drug regulator, looking at travel restriction. The resolution timeline thereby also remains uncertain. However, Street optimism is on the company launching new products from other facilities. Further, US sales were impacted by price erosion in base business and base impact of Sartan portfolio discontinuation. Analysts at Yes Securities Ltd said, "Although we have cut US sales estimates for FY22/23 on a sharp 8% decline in Q4, the start of Sartan's supplies and commercialization of liquid products from Levittown would mark a bottom in US revenues in FY22 at $155million."