Torrent Power’s green energy push improves its earnings visibility
Summary
- The company is expanding its renewable energy capacity by 3 GW, in addition to the 0.3 GW commissioned in the September quarter. This will raise the share of renewable energy in its total generation capacity from 32% to 59%.
Torrent Power Ltd’s stock has gained more than 10% this week after it announced the opening of its qualified institutional placement (QIP), for which it set the floor price at ₹1,555.75 a share. The stock also seems to be generating greater interest since the recent listing of NTPC Green Energy Ltd, which is up about 30% from its issue price so far.