Torrent’s search for greener pastures with Curatio is pricey

The acquisition will help Torrent expand its footprint. Curatio mainly caters to the dermatology segment (95% of revenue), of which, cosmetic dermatology contributes the largest portion. As a therapy, cosmetic dermatology has grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18% over the last decade, which is 1.6 times the Indian pharma market’s CAGR. Kotak Institutional Equities expects Curatio to contribute 3% and 6% to Torrent’s overall and domestic sales, respectively, in FY2024.