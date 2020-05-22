Tough market conditions threaten Tata Power’s aggressive debt reduction plan

Tata Power Co. Ltd has been working on both for some time now. But given the slow progress till now, investors are taking the company’s latest debt reduction plan with a pinch of salt. The company told analysts that it aims to cut its debt by ₹23,000 crore, almost half of its total debt of ₹48,376 crore. But the company’s shares haven’t budged since the time this shared by the company on 19 May.