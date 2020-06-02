Tractor demand, rural exposure soften covid-19 blow for M&M and Escorts

“Our industry checks suggest that nearly all dealerships are open," Nomura research said in a note. “We believe the tractor segment should be the key beneficiary of rabi harvests, high government procurement of wheat, expectations of normal monsoons and the sharp ~70% jump in MGNREGA allocation by the government. Thus, we see upside risks to our tractor industry volume estimates of -15%/+25% in FY21/22F," adds analysts at Nomura. MGNREGA is Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act, a social security programme.