Tractor sales to remain strong in February; CVs, PVs likely to recover

The rising economic activities are aiding the sales growth in CV’s and the sales, trajectory may further improve moving forward. The demand from segments like Infra, Mining and E-commerce etc are likely to help in recovery. For MHCVs, both per-month retail sales and fleet operator profitability have been improving over the past few months say, analysts. Analysts at Nomura Research estimate 15% year-on-year growth in MHCVs February 2021

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}